‘Rat-Like RSS Invading...’: Hemant Soren Accuses BJP Of Inciting Hindu-Muslim Divisions

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday compared the Rashtriya Swayam Sevak Sangh (RSS) to ‘rats’ and levelled allegations over both BJP and RSS of trying to disrupt the communal harmony in the state for mere votes.

During a rally in Bhognadih, Sahibganj, Soren accused the BJP of inciting divisions between Hindu and Muslim communities, he specifically pointed finger at the role of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Soren questioned Assam CM’s involvement in Jharkhand at the time when, ‘tribals in his own state face atrocities.’

"RSS is invading the state like rats and destroying it. Chase such forces away when you see them entering your villages with 'handia' and 'daru' (locally brewed liquor). They want to create communal disturbances and tension ahead of elections for political gains," he said while speaking virtually from Ranchi.

Jharkhand CM claimed that the BJP is deliberately instigating animosity between communities. He noted few prominent incidents such as throwing meat into temples and mosques.

Hinting at the recent defection of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren, Hemant Soren labeled the BJP as a party catering to traders and industrialists, claiming it purchases political leaders to advance its agenda.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren highlighted the development initiatives implemented by the JMM government aimed at benefiting the public. He pointed out that the previous BJP administration allocated only Rs 600 crore to self-help groups (SHGs) in the state. In contrast, Soren stated that his government has disbursed Rs 10,000 crore in just four years through bank credit linkages, enabling women to achieve self-reliance.

The state is set to hold Assembly elections next year, as the current term of the 81-seat Assembly will end on January 5, 2025.

(With PTI inputs)