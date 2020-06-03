Ratan Tata expresses shock over death of pregnant elephant in Kerala

New Delhi: Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, on Wednesday (June 3) expressed shock over the tragic death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala's Malappuram district.

Ratan Tata took to social media to express his grief and tweeted, "I am grieved and shocked to know that a group of people caused the death of an innocent, passive, pregnant elephant by feeding the elephant with a pineapple filled with firecrackers."

"Such criminal acts against innocent animals are no different than acts of meditated murder against other humans. Justice needs to prevail," Tata added.

Earlier in the day, BJP MP and animal rights activist Maneka Gandhi also flayed the CPM-led Kerala government over the shocking incident. ANI quoted her as saying "It's murder, Malappuram is famous for such incidents, it's India's most violent district, for instance, they throw poison on roads so that 300-400 birds and dogs die at one time."

She also questioned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for not taking any action as he represents one of the Lok Sabha seats from Kerala.

An FIR has reportedly been lodged against unidentified people under relevant sections of the Wild Life Protection Act, according to forest range officer from Mannarkkad.

The details of the incident were shared by Forest officer Mohan Krishnan on his Facebook page. Forest officials reportedly tried to rescue the innocent animal but failed in their attempt.

The cracker explosion in the pregnant elephant's mouth is understood to have injured her tongue and mouth. She was unable to eat anything because of her injuries and later died.