Rath Yatra 2020: Deba Snana Purnima festival of Holy Trinity begins in Puri — Check photos

Puri: The much-awaited Deba Snana Purnima ritual of Lord Jagannath, Devi Subhadra and Lord Balabhadra kickstarted in Odisha on Friday (June 5) at the Jagannath temple in Odisha's Puri.

The rituals were carried out with a minimum number of servitors and strict adherence to social distancing norms at the time of coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. No devotees and outsiders were allowed to enter the temple as per the government regulation. It is to be noted that Snana Purnima marks the beginning of the annual Rath Yatra in Puri.

For the devotees, the events and rituals were broadcast live on television.

Check pictures of Deba Snana Purnima rituals 2020 below:





Every year, the 'Snana Jatra' ceremony of three deities Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra are witnessed by people, drawn from across the state and outside, at the 'Snana Mandap' (bathing altar) as priests poured 108 pitchers of herbal and aromatic water on them. The water used for bathing is taken from the golden well 'Suna Kua' inside the temple. During the process of fetching water from the well, priests cover their mouths with a piece of cloth so as to not contaminate the water with their breath.

The bathing ritual is celebrated as a run-up to the annual 'Rath Jatra' (car festival) of Lord Jagannath. The day, the full-moon day of the month of 'Jyestha', is considered to be the birthday of Lord Jagannath.

The legend from the Skanda Purana says that King Indradyumna, who installed the wooden deities of the Lords, bathed the deities before they were worshipped in the 12th-century shrine. The Lord's bathing also indicates the arrival of monsoon in Odisha.