Today, on Friday, a truck hit the convoy of BJP leader and MLA Suvendu Adhikari. The opposition leader of the West Bengal assembly was on his way to the ISKCON temple in Tamluk on the occasion of Rath Yatra. It was then that the truck hit the convoy of Nandigram MLA Suvendu Adhikari. The accident took place at Marishda in East Medinipur. The front part of the car was badly damaged due to the accident. Although the truck was seized and brought to the police station, driver of the truck is absconding. Suvendu Adhikari, however, remains unharmed.

What happened in Marishda?

According to local sources, Suvendu was on his way out of 'Shantikunj' in Kanthi and was on his way to Tamluk. He was supposed to inaugurate the Rath Yatra there. But the schedule was ruined because of the accident on the way. The BJP has demanded an inquiry into the incident. A truck hit his convoy. The car also hit the car of the bodyguard of Suvendu Adhikari. The incident took place near Durmuth under Marishda police station.

A heavy vehicle rammed into a CRPF escort car of my convoy. By the grace of Lord Jagannath no body was hurt.

I am not injured & would continue attending scheduled events.

I am grateful for the innumerous calls enquiring about my well being & would assure everyone that I am fine. pic.twitter.com/rA0hDfjdlV — Suvendu Adhikari • শুভেন্দু অধিকারী (@SuvenduWB) July 1, 2022

What is BJP saying?

The BJP said there was a conspiracy behind the accident. There was negligence in the security of the opposition leader. The Trinamool Congress has dismissed the BJP's allegations. They claim that the allegation of this conspiracy is merely imaginary. The Trinamool Congress has even accused the BJP of playing politics over the accident.

What information police get?

According to Marishda police station sources, the accident took place near a petrol pump on the national highway. The truck collided with the convoy of Suvendu. Several people, including the driver of the vehicle, suffered minor injuries in the incident. However, he is safe. He was in a car in the middle of the convoy. He didn't have any injuries.

After the accident, Suvendu himself tweeted, "A heavy car hit the car of my CRPF convoy. There was no injury to the body by the grace of Lord Jagannath. I was not injured." He also said that he will not miss any of the events of the day. "I will join the scheduled events today. let me tell everyone who has taken my news that I am fine, I am grateful for everyone's phone calls", said Suvendu. He was said to have got a big escape from the accident.