The Ratlam City Assembly constituency, part of the Ratlam district and one of Madhya Pradesh's 230 Legislative Assembly constituencies, observed voters participating on November 17, 2023. The election results are scheduled for declaration on December 3. As per the Madhya Pradesh Election Commission, the state has a total of 5,61,36,229 voters, including 75,304 service voters, with a demographic distribution of 2,88,25,607 males, 2,72,33,945 females, and 1373 third-gender voters.

Chetanya Kasyap, representing the BJP, emerged victorious in the 2018 elections with 91,986 votes in this constituency. Premlata Dave from the INC secured the runner-up position, trailing by a margin of 43,435 votes. Chetanya Kasyap is once again contesting, while the Congress has fielded Paras Dada in the upcoming elections.