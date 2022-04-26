New Delhi: The women of Ambavali, a village in Jawale gram panchayat in Mandangad taluka of Ratnagiri district are no strangers to struggling with water woes. Day and night they toiled to collect water for their family's needs. This village is situated on the Kelashi creek, 30 km from Mandangad taluka and has a population of 413 and a total of 173 families. Water problems were a source of great trouble for the people of the region.

But now in Ambavali village, water is being supplied to the villagers through gravity tap water supply scheme. Earlier the women of the village had to fetch water from faraway public taps everyday leading to considerable hardship.

This led the youth of the village, the women's group and some villagers to work together towards a better quality of life and provide individual tap connections to each family of Ambavali.

With public participation, the excavation of the tap water supply pipeline was completed and today individual tap connections are provided to each and every family in Ambavali village.

Water is supplied to the village 24 X 7 by gravity. The additional benefit for the villagers is that there are no electricity charges for this supply of tap water.

Also, under Jal Jeevan Mission's program, five women from the village were selected and trained for water quality testing. This gave villagers confidence to use the tap water for their daily needs.

The village now has an adequate and purified water supply through the tap due to Jal Jeevan Mission's Har Ghar Nal Se Jal Yojna.

Project Director of Jal Jeevan Mission Hrishikesh Yashod says, "JJM Maharashtra is committed to provide potable piped drinking water to every house in rural Maharashtra by 2024".

Since the village has been given 100% personal tap connections, the Ambavali village panchayat has been honored by Zilla Parishad Ratnagiri.

