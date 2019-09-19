Ratul Puri sent to judicial custody till October 1 in AgustaWestland money laundering case

NEW DELHI: A special Delhi court on Thursday sent businessman Ratul Puri to judicial custody till October 1 in a money laundering case related to Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal.

While passing the order, Special court judge Arvind Kumar also allowed Puri to take medicines long with him to jail subject to the opinion of the jail doctor.

The judge also asked the jail superintendent to consider the request of Puri to provide orthopaedic mattress as per prison rules.

The court also asked the lock up in-charge to ensure security and safety of Puri while taking him to Tihar jail.

Puri is the nephew of senior Congress leader and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

The money laundering case was lodged following alleged irregularities in purchase of 12 VVIP choppers from Italy-based Finmeccanica's British subsidiary, AgustaWestland.

The deal was scrapped by the NDA government in 2014 over the alleged breach of contractual obligations and charges of payment of kickbacks for securing the deal.