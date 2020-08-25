Rav Hanjra — lyricist who collects moments and pens them into rhythms

Ravneet Singh, who is referred to with the stage name – Rav Hanjra, always knew that he had an inclination for soulful words woven into vivid metaphors and wanted to establish his career as a musical artist in the industry.

He has worked on many songs, some of which are -- Budget with Kaur B as a singer, Snappy Beats as a musical artist, Yaar Chadeya with Sharry Mann as a singer, Snappy Beats as a musical artist, Vair by Gippy Grewal with Snappy Beats as a musical artist, Do you mind by Gitaz Bindrakhia, Salute by Nirvair Pannu and many more.

He started his career in 2016 with Akay’s Jordan song. The song's success boosted him to work further on his cherished dreams and put in his heart and mind in the lyrics he wrote. He says, "Writing lyrics makes me feel like, I’m carving chunks of what I have experienced in my life and I am penning them like a story."

His career in music has taught him to be determined and hardworking because efforts never go in vain. His love for lyrics has been a driving force for his career and he further adds that at some point we might get stuck about our career in this competitive world and might doubt if we are right or not. But we must never give up on our dreams as passion always yields us with success. He further adds that we must keep on going even if the situation is in contrast to what we have hoped for because there is always a dawn after dusk.

Rav Hanjra always had the vision to chase his passion as a profession and the music industry has provided him with plenty of opportunities to accomplish what he yearned for. He hopes to work harder, unveil facets of the music industry and nurture his skills as a lyricist.

