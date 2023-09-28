New Delhi: Raveena Tyagi, the DCP Traffic of Kanpur, is a star in the media for her work. She has received a lot of appreciation since she took over the traffic management in Kanpur. The people of Kanpur are amazed by the improvement in the traffic system. They want her to stay in the city and not be transferred. She is also a nightmare for the big criminals and troublemakers. Raveena Tyagi has served in various roles in Kanpur. She has been the SP South, CBCID, DCP South, DCP Headquarters and DCP Traffic.

She is one of the most honest and efficient police officers. She has done a lot of work for the welfare of women and girls in Kanpur. She also used to visit old age homes on Diwali or any special occasion and spend time with the elders.

Who is Raveena Tyagi?

Raveena Tyagi is an IPS officer of the 2014 batch. She did her schooling from Maharishi Vidya Mandir Bhopal. After 12th, she cleared engineering entrance exams. Then, she did B.Tech Biotechnology from JP Institute of Information and Technology Noida. After that, she prepared for civil services. She secured 170th rank in the civil services in 2014. She belongs to the UP cadre. Her first posting was as ASP in Moradabad. In Moradabad, she stopped the menace of jams outside schools and colleges. After her transfer, her colleagues were in tears. The people of the city were also saddened.

Raveena Tyagi has been assigned a new duty as the Police Superintendent of Women and Child Protection Organization. Her colleagues were emotional at her farewell. A female constable sang a song for her and became teary-eyed.

She Empowered Girls To Be Self-Reliant

Raveena Tyagi became the SP South in 2018. At that time, she installed a box outside the schools and colleges, where girls and women could write their problems and put them in that box. The police used to solve those complaints. The identity of the complainant was kept secret. Along with this, the police gave the mobile numbers of the police department to all the girls of the schools and colleges. Raveena Tyagi's aim was to make the girls self-reliant.