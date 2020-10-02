हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ravi Kishan

Ravi Kishan gets Y-plus security cover over death threats for speaking on Bollywood drug nexus

The BJP MP has been speaking against the drug cartel that is active in Bollywood. A few days back, his statements on Bollywood drug nexus drew backlash from celebrities including fellow MP Jaya Bachchan.

Ravi Kishan gets Y-plus security cover over death threats for speaking on Bollywood drug nexus
PTI photo

NEW DELHI: BJP MP and actor Ravi Kishan has been provided with the Y-plus category security by the Uttar Pradesh government following threats to life following his speech in the Parliament on Bollywood-drug nexus links. He became the second Bollywood personality to be provided Y+ security after Kangana Ranaut.

In a tweet on Thursday, the actor expressed gratitude to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Ravi Kishan thanked the Chief Minister for providing security for his 'family and the people of his constituency' and said that his voice would continue to echo people's thoughts.

"Respected Maharaj ji, with my security in mind the Y+ category protection you have activated for me, my family and the people of my Lok Sabha constituency has made us indebted to you and we thank you for it. My voice will continue to resonate in the House," he tweeted.

The BJP MP has been speaking against the drug cartel that is active in Bollywood. His statements have drawn a backlash from celebrities including fellow MP, Jaya Bachchan.

