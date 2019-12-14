Ravi Shankar Prasad slams Rahul Gandhi over his 'not Rahul Savarkar' remark, says nation proud of Veer Savarkar

Moments after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi refused to apologise for his "rape in India" comment saying he is not "Rahul Savarkar", Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday slammed him saying that his remark was a result of his ego. Prasad asserted that Rahul doesn't understand the history of India and made a comment on a great patriot, Veer Savarkar, of the country. He added people are proud of that Veer Savarkar was born in India. He further said that people couldn't expect an apology from Rahul as it was his ego speaking.

The Congress leader tore into Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre in its massive 'Bharat Bachao' rally saying that he will never apologise for the speaking the truth. Saying that his name was Rahul Gandhi and not Rahul Savarkar, he slammed the government and said he was told to apologise in Parliament for something which was right. Lashing out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rahul said that it is "Narendra Modi and his assistant Amit Shah who should apologise to the nation," while adding that no one from Congress will apologise.

"Rahul Gandhi doesn't understand the history of the country. He commented on a great patriot of the country. What is Rahul Gandhi doing? We are proud that Savarkar was born in India. How can we expect an apology from Rahul Gandhi? It's his ego that is speaking. What else to expect from Rahul Gandhi?" said Prasad.

Reacting to Rahul's comment, BJP leader Sambit Patra said that the Congress leader is rather "Rahul thoda sharm kar". "Rahul Gandhi can never become Savarkar. Savarkar was veer (brave) and patriot. Rahul Gandhi speaks the language of Pakistan on Article 370, Balakot airstrike, surgical strikes and CAB. He can never emulate Veer Savarkar. If Rahul Gandhi wants a new name then from today BJP will call him `Rahul thoda sharm kar (Rahul, have some shame). A man who compares Make in India with Rape in India has crossed all limits," Patra told ANI.

On Friday, the Congress leader refused to apologise for his comment, saying that the issue is being raised by the BJP to deflect the attention of the people from protests in North-East over Citizen Amendment Act."I will not apologise... I have a clip in my phone in which Narendra Modi ji is calling Delhi a `rape capital`, will tweet it so that everyone can see. The main issue is Narendra Modi and Amit Shah set northeast on fire. Just to deflect attention from protests in North East, this is being made an issue by BJP," Gandhi had said.

He had also said that the incidents of rape were being reported from different parts of India as the incidents were happening everywhere. "I had said that Narendra Modi had said there will be `Make in India`. We thought there will be `Make in India` in newspapers but we look at newspapers today and see `rape in India`. Rape incidents are happening everywhere", he had added. "In Unnao, BJP MLA raped a woman. The accident of the victim was orchestrated. Narendra Modi did not say anything. Modi spread violence and now it is everywhere in the country," he said.

Both houses of Parliament on Friday witnessed uproar as BJP members demanded an apology from the former Congress president. Union Minister Smriti Irani has also approached the Election Commission (EC) seeking strong action against Gandhi for allegedly using crimes against women as a political tool.

Addressing a poll rally in Jharkhand on Thursday, Gandhi had said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched `Make in India` but nowadays it is `Rape in India`. "Narendra Modi had said `Make in India` but nowadays wherever you look, it is `Rape in India`. In Uttar Pradesh Narendra Modi`s MLA raped a woman, then she met with an accident but Narendra Modi did not utter a word," he had said.