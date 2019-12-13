हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ravi Teja

Ravi Teja resigns from JanaSena Party

The resignation of Ravi Teja from the JanaSena Party was accepted on Friday. Taking to Twitter, the party formally announced the acceptance of his resignation by party chief Pawan Kalyan.

Ravi Teja resigns from JanaSena Party
Twitter@@RaviTeja_offl

The resignation of Ravi Teja from the JanaSena Party was accepted on Friday. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, the party formally announced the acceptance of his resignation by party chief Pawan Kalyan.

The party posted on Twitter with a letter saying, "The resignation of Politburo member of Janasena Party Sri Raviteja has been accepted. We respect his concerns and opinions towards the party. Earlier also he had left the party with the same concern and rejoined. I pray Goddess Jaganmatha to usher in her blessings to his family."

