RBI Assistant 2019 result

RBI Assistant 2019 result: Final list of selected candidates released; here’s how to check

The preliminary exam for RBI Assistant 2019 was conducted on February 14 and 15, 2020. The mains exam was held on November 22, 2020. The result has been uploaded in the PDF format which contains the roll numbers of the selected candidates. The result is available on rbi.org.in.

File Photo

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India has declared the final results of the recruitment exam for the post of Assistant. The list of selected candidates were released on the official website of RBI at rbi.org.in on Friday (February 12).

The preliminary exam for RBI Assistant 2019 was conducted on February 14 and 15, 2020. The mains exam was held on November 22, 2020.

The result has been uploaded in the PDF format which contains the roll numbers of the selected candidates.

Direct Link to check RBI Assistant 2019 result

Steps to check RBI Assistant 2019 result:

Step 1: Visit the official website of RBI at rbi.org.in

Step 2: Click on “Results” link available under “Current Vacancies” section

Step 3: Click on the link which reads: “Recruitment of Assistants - 2019: Display of Roll Numbers of Finally Selected Candidates for Appointment in the Bank’s New Delhi Office

Step 4: In the new window, click on the link: “Roll Numbers of Finally Selected Candidates”

Step 5: Check if your roll number is present in the list that is displayed

“The appointment of the candidates is subject to their being found medically fit and fulfillment of other terms and conditions as stipulated in our advertisement referred to above. It may please be noted that in the absence of required certificates/documents, candidates may not be appointed in the Bank,” said a notification on RBI’s website.

