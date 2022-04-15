RBI Recruitment 2022: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued a notification for the recruitment of eligible individuals for various posts. The bank is looking to fill over 300 vacancies through this recruitment drive.

As per a notification released on RBI's official website at https://rbi.org.in, the Reserve Bank of India Services Board (Board) has invited applications for the posts of Assistant Managers (Rajbhasha), Assistant Managers (Protocol & Security) in Grade ‘A’ and Officers in Grade ‘B’.

Interested candidates need to note that the last to apply is April 18, 2022.

RBI Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- General: 238

Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- DEPR: 31

Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- DSIM: 25

Assistant Manager – Rajbhasha: 06

Assistant Manager – Protocol & Security: 03

Reserve Bank of India Recruitment 2022: Last date

The last date to apply is April 18 (till 6:00 PM).

RBI Jobs 2022: Application fee

For Officers in Grade ‘B’: The application fee for Gen, OBC, and EWS category candidates is Rs 850. For the candidates belonging to SC, ST, and PwBD categories, it is Rs 100.

For Assistant Manager: The application fee for Gen, OBC, and EWS category candidates is Rs 600. For SC, ST, and PwBD category candidates, it is Rs 100.

Interested and eligible candidates are advised to carefully fill and verify the details filled in the online applications as no change will be possible after submission.

