New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the applications for the Grade B posts on March 28, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of RBI: opportunities.rbi.org.in. The RBI Grade B recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 294 posts in the organisation. The last date to apply for the posts is April 18, 2022.

RBI Recruitment: Important

Start of the application process: March 28, 2022

Last Date to apply: April 18, 2022

Officers in Gr B (DR)- General- Exam Dates

Phase-I – Online Examination date: May 28, 2022

Phase-II – Paper I, II & III Online Examination- June 25, 2022

Officers in Gr B (DR)- DEPR/DSIM- Exam Dates

Phase-I – Paper I Online Examination- July 02, 2022

Phase-II – Paper II & III Online/Written Examination-August 06, 2022

RBI Recruitment: Vacancy details

Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- General- 238 posts

Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- DEPR- 31 posts

Click Here For Direct Link To Apply

Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- DSIM- 25 posts

Total- 294 posts

RBI Recruitment: Age limit

Candidates applying for the various posts in the organisation must be between the age of 21 and 30 on January 1, 2022.

RBI Recruitment: Application fee

GEN/OBC/EWS: Rs 850

SC/ST/PwBD: Rs 100

RBI Recruitment: Here's how to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of RBI at opportunities.rbi.org.in

Step 2: Click on the link, "Direct Recruitment for the post of Officers in Grade ‘B’ (Direct Recruit-DR) (On Probation-OP) (General/DEPR/DSIM) Streams- Panel Year 2022" on the homepage

Click Here For Official Notification

Step 3: Fill in the required details in the application form and upload all the required documents

Step 4: Pay the application fee and take print out of the application form.

