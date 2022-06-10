हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
class 10th result 2022 rbse

RBSE 10th Result 2022: Rajasthan board to announce Class 10 results at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in- Check date and timing here

The Rajasthan Board Result 2022 for Class 10th can be released by the RBSE on Monday (June 11),, as per the latest media reports.

RBSE 10th Result 2022: Rajasthan board to announce Class 10 results at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in- Check date and timing here
Image credit: IANS

RBSE 10th Result 2022: The Board of Secondary Education (BSER), Ajmer is expected to release the RBSE 10th Result 2022 soon. According to the latest media reports Rajasthan Board will not be declaring the RBSE 10th Result 2022 today, June 10, 2022. The RBSE 10th results 2022 are expected to be released on June 13, 2022, however, BSER Ajmer Officials are yet to comment on a final. Latest media reports suggested that the Rajasthan Board Result 2022 for Class 10th can be released by the RBSE tomorrow (June 11) or on June 13, 2022,  however,  an official announcement for the RBSE 10th Result 2022 date and time by the Rajasthan Education Minister, BD Kalla is awaited.

Once the results are released, students who appeared for the RBSE 10th Board Exams 2022 will be able to check them on the official RBSE website – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. 

RBSE 10th Result 2022: Here's how to check results

Step 1. Visit the official website of Rajasthan Board, rajresults.nic.in.

Step 2. Click on the ‘class 10th Exam Result’ link, on the homepage

Step 3. Enter login details - roll number, DOB and submit

Your RBSE 10th Result 2022 result will appear on the screen

Step 4. Download and take a printout of the result for future references.

