RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2022: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is expected to announce Class 12th exam results for the Arts stream soon. According to media reports, the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan will declare Rajasthan Board Class 12 Arts result 2022 today (June 6, 2022).

The RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 12 Result 2022 will be released on RBSE’s official websites.

WHERE TO CHECK RBSE RAJASTHAN BOARD 12TH RESULT 2022

The RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 12th Result 2022 will be announced on RBSE's official websites at rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

HOW TO CHECK RBSE RAJASTHAN BOARD CLASS 12TH ARTS RESULT 2022

Once RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 12th Arts Result 2022 is announced, students need to visit RBSE's official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

On the homepage, students need to click on the "Examination Results - 2022" link.

Students will then be redirected to a new page where they need to click on the "Senior Secondary(Arts) - 2022 Result" link.

Students then need to enter their roll numbers to view their Rajasthan Board Senior Secondary Examination (Arts), 2022 result.

Earlier last week, the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, Ajmer, had declared Class 12th results for the Science stream students.