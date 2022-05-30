हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
rajasthan board

RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2022: BSER to release results at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, know how to check

RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2022: The RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 12th Result 2022 will be announced on RBSE's official websites.

REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE
REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE

RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2022: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is expected to release Class 12 exam results soon. As per the media reports, the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan will announce Rajasthan Board Class 12 result 2022 this week. There, however, has not been any official confirmation from the Board officials yet.

The RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2022 will be released on RBSE’s official websites.

WHERE TO CHECK RBSE RAJASTHAN BOARD 12TH RESULT 2022 

The RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 12th Result 2022 will be announced on RBSE's official websites at rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

HOW TO CHECK RBSE RAJASTHAN BOARD CLASS 12TH RESULT 2022 

  • Once RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 12th Result 2022 is released, students need to visit RBSE's official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
  • On the homepage, students need to click on the "RBSE 12th result" link for the required streams.
  • Students will then be redirected to a new page where they need to enter their credentials including roll number. 
  • RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2022 will be displayed on screen

RBSE result 2022: Rajasthan Board class 5th, 8th results to be announced soon

According to reports, the Rajasthan Board class 5th and class 8th results are also likely to be announced this week. 

