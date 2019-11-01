RDX found in unattended bag at Delhi's IGI Airport

An unattended bag containing RDX was found at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in the early hours of Friday. At around 1 am, the black colour trolley bag was noticed by a CISF Constable, VK Singh, near pillar four, at the Arrival area of Terminal-3 following which security was tightened in the area.

He immediately informed the matter to his shift in-charge and other concerned officials and in the screening positive signal of RDX inside the bag was ascertained. The baggage was also checked by the Dog 'Guide', which gave a positive signal for explosive. Immediately, the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) was called and the area cordoned off. The movements of vehicles and passengers were stopped.

Live TV

At about 1.31 am on Friday (November 1, 2019), the BDDS reached the location and acted as per the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP). The x-ray images of the bag were taken by the team, which were found doubtful.

Subsequently, the baggage was safely taken to the cooling pit at the isolation area at 2.55 am. Thereafter, complete search and sweeping of arrival area was conducted by the CISF. After completion of the search, movement of passengers and vehicles was resumed at 3.30 am.

Earlier, several panicky passengers took to Twitter and informed that they were not allowed to exit the arrival terminal for some time.