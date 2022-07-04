'Reaching out to Hindus only is not ENOUGH...', PM Modi's message to BJP workers

The BJP is known for its Hindutva politics. But at the same time, the BJP is also praised for launching various schemes for the welfare of the poor, scheduled castes and tribes. Various policies and schemes of the Modi government at the Centre have benefited Hindus as well as poor Muslim and other minority communities. In this atmosphere, Prime Minister Modi's clear message is that BJP workers should not only reach out to Hindus to promote their party's work. The saffron camp workers will also have to reach out to other minority communities.

In the ongoing national executive committee meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has directed his party colleagues that party workers should step up their efforts to reach out to the marginalised communities instead of being confined to Hindus alone. The BJP has focused on Dalits, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes. Through various policies, they have given political space to the marginalised communities. And this has benefited the saffron camp electorally.

Incidentally, the BJP recently won the by-elections in Rampur and Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh. Citing examples of victories in these two Muslim-dominated Lok Sabha constituencies, Modi gave a message to party workers that it has to be seen how our policy is helping the minorities because of which they are voting for us. PM Modi said, "Efforts to reach out to marginalised communities should not be limited to Hindus alone."

Meanwhile, the opposition has always blamed the BJP for playing communal politics. Besides, the opposition alleged that the BJP is working to consolidate the Hindu votebank by persuading the marginalised communities. While the ruling party claims that it formulates policies in 'Janhit' which is done for the good of all communities. Modi is believed to have given a message to party workers to prove that claim officially this time.