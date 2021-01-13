Ready for long haul along at LAC, hoping for amicable solution with China: Army chief Naravane

New Delhi: Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane said that the Indian Army was prepared to hold ground at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh “for as long as it takes” and hoped that the diplomatic talks with China will help to reduce tensions in the sensitive sector.

"We are prepared to hold our ground where we are for as long as it takes to achieve our national goals and interest," said General Naravane said during his customary annual press conference in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Gen Naravane said that he was hopeful that the ongoing dialogue with China would yield an “amicable solution,” but stressed that the army was ready to deal with any eventuality.

The two nuclear power contries are due to hold the ninth round of talks between their senior commanders to resolve the lingering border dispute despite reports of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) moving at least 10,000 soldiers back from depth areas in the Ladakh theatre to rear positions though the frontline deployments are teh same.

On this, the Army chieff said that India should not read too much into it as there has been absolutely no reduction of troops at friction points in the Ladakh sector by either of the two sides.

Ahead of Army Day on January 15, the Army chief also said that there was a collusive threat from both Pakistan and China and that they together form a potent threat but reiterated that the Indian forces are capable to deal with the threat.

"Pakistan and China together form a potent threat and the threat of collusivity cannot be wished away," he said.

Gen Naravane said what has clearly emerged in the last one year is the need for India to restructure, and to enhance its capabilities.

He said the Army is carrying out restructuring with an aim to transform it from manpower-driven force to technology-intensive force, adding it is looking at application of high-end technologies like big data, artificial intelligence and quantum computing.

