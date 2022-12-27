topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
COVID MOCK DRILL

'Ready to handle any situation': Madhya Pradesh govt after Covid mock drills in state

State’s Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang said, “We are ready to deal with any situation,’’ after reviewing the mock drills at various hospitals in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday to check the preparedness of health facilities to handle any surge in COVID-19 cases.

Edited By:  Ritesh K Srivastava|Last Updated: Dec 27, 2022, 02:20 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

'Ready to handle any situation': Madhya Pradesh govt after Covid mock drills in state

Bhopal: The Shivraj Singh Chauhan government in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday assured that the state’s health machinery is robust and 'ready to handle any situation' as Covid-19 mock drills were being held across hospitals to assess Covid readiness. State’s Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang said, “We are ready to deal with any situation,’’ after reviewing the mock drills at various hospitals in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday to check the preparedness of health facilities to handle any surge in COVID-19 cases.

Amid a spike in COVID-19 cases in some countries, the Centre has asked states and Union Territories to conduct mock drills at all COVID-19 hospitals as part of precautionary measures. Madhya Pradesh minister Sarang was present during the exercise conducted in the government-run Hamidia Hospital in the state capital Bhopal.

After inspecting the health facilities in the hospital, Sarang said such drills were conducted in all government medical institutions in the state. “We are ready to deal with any situation. The drill was conducted to check the preparedness of oxygen generation, Intensive Care Unit, Paediatric Intensive Care Unit, oxygen supported beds, medicines,” Sarang said while appealing all to follow COVID-19-appropriate behaviour.

The minister said he will not celebrate his birthday on December 29 to avoid a gathering of people. He said the COVID-19 situation in Madhya Pradesh was under control and not a single positive case was reported from the state in the recent past. “We are following all directives of the Centre. The state hospitals have 43,000 beds,” he said.

The oxygen plant at the Hamidia Hospital was being monitored round-the-clock through GPS, Sarang said. As on Monday evening, active COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh stood at four and there was no report of any new positive case from the state, officials said.

Madhya Pradesh has so far reported 10,54,918 COVID-19 cases including 10,776 deaths due to the viral infection, they said.

Live Tv

COVID mock drillMadhya PradeshShivraj Singh ChauhanMansukh Mandaviyaindia covid-19 casesCOVID-19China Covid-19 surgeCoronavirus

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Heroic story of Sahibzadas
DNA Video
DNA: When revolutionary Udham Singh was born in 1899
DNA Video
DNA: Quota of success is fixed in Kota!
DNA Video
DNA: Huge 'bomb cyclone' storm hits America
DNA Video
DNA: The mystery of Tunisha's last '15 minutes' UNFOLD!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 26, 2022
DNA Video
Heavy snowfall in America worsens the situation
DNA Video
DNA: The 'epidemic' of 'food wastage' is more dangerous than Corona
DNA Video
DNA: Why do room heaters become the stuff of death in cold?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Poisonous Truth' of liquor in Bihar