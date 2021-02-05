हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Narendra Modi

Ready to kill PM Narendra Modi for Rs 5 crore: Puducherry man's Facebook post goes viral

The man, a resident of neighbouring Aryankuppam village, was arrested on Thursday and produced before a local court which remanded him to judicial custody, they said, identifying him as Sathyanandam, a real estate businessman. A car driver noticed the message on Thursday and informed the police who traced the Facebook account of the man and arrested him. 

Ready to kill PM Narendra Modi for Rs 5 crore: Puducherry man&#039;s Facebook post goes viral

A 43-year old man has been arrested near Puducherry on the charge of posting a message in Facebook offering to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi if anyone paid Rs five crore, police said on Friday.

The man, a resident of neighbouring Aryankuppam village, was arrested on Thursday and produced before a local court which remanded him to judicial custody, they said, identifying him as Sathyanandam, a real estate businessman.

He was booked under Indian Penal Code sections 505 (1) and 505 (2) for making statement conducing to public mischief and statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill- will between classes.

Police said the accused had posted a message stating that he was "ready to kill" the Prime Minister and wanted to know who would be ready to give him Rs 5 crore for it.

A car driver noticed the message on Thursday and informed the police who traced the Facebook account of the man and arrested him. 

with additional inputs from news agency PTI

 

