Ready to mediate on Kashmir issue if India and Pakistan agree on it: US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday yet again offered to mediate on Kashmir issue if India and Pakistan agree on it. Addressing a press conference in the national capital, Trump said, "Ready to mediate on Kashmir issue if India and Pakistan agree on it. Anything I can do to mediate or help, I would do. Kashmir has been a thorn in lots of people's sight for a long time. There are two sides to every story. We discussed terrorism at length today. I said I will do whatever I can do to help because my relationship with both gentlemen (PM Narendra Modi and Pakistan PM Imran Khan) is so good."

On being asked about terrorism emanating from Pakistan, Trump called it a problem. "No question it is a problem. They (Pakistan) are working on it."

Trump described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a "terrific" leader and India as a "tremendous country" stating that PM Modi wants Indians to have religious freedom, adding that India has worked hard for religious freedom. The US President said, "We did talk about religious freedom. PM Narendra Modi wants people to have religious freedom in India. If you look back India has worked hard for religious freedom."

Speaking on the violence in the national capital on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Trump said, "I heard about the individual attacks but I did not discuss with PM Modi. I want to leave that to India and hopefully, they will make the right decision for their people."

He also said that India is buying a lot of military hardware from the US, adding that the Indo-US cooperation in the energy sector is expanding.

On the trade relations between India and US, Trump said, "The US has to be treated fairly." He also spoke on tariffs in India, saying, "India is probably nation with highest tariffs and Harley Davidson has to pay a huge amount of tariff."

He also said that talked about his country's peace deal with the Taliban with PM Modi, and said that India will like to see it happen. "Yes, I spoke to PM Modi on it. I think India would like to see it happen. We are pretty close. Everybody is happy about it," said Trump.

"We had a great time. We had great meetings... This is a tremendous country. I think they like us more than they ever liked us. There is a great relationship between the Prime Minister and myself," added Trump.

Speaking on containing global radical Islamic terrorism, Trump said, "I don't think anyone has done more than I did. Russia, Syria and Iran should tackle it."