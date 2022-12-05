'Ready to ROCK and ROLL': Daughter of Lalu Prasad Yadav posts MOTIVATING note before kidney donation to her father

Patron of Rashtriya Janata Dal and former Chief Minister of Bihar Lalu Prasad Yadav will undergo a kidney transplant on Monday. Her daughter Rohini Acharya will donate a kidney to the RJD patron. She informed by tweeting today that Lalu Yadav's kidney transplant will be done today. She tweeted, "Ready to rock and roll. Wish me a good luck" Whereas earlier on Sunday, Rohini Acharya had tweeted. In which he wrote that everyone should pray for Lalu Yadav. She wrote, "Those who gave voice to millions of people, pray for him together today."

Lalu Yadav has been battling kidney problems for a long time. A few days back, he had gone to Singapore for a kidney test. The doctors there suggested a kidney transplant. After that, his daughter Rohini Acharya decided to donate her kidney. Rohini tweeted, "I would do anything for my father"

Rohini's husband and in-laws have also given consent to give a kidney to Lalu Yadav. She was also admitted late on Sunday night for transplant. Rohini's kidney is currently working at 90 to 95 percent. Both of Lalu's kidneys are working 28 percent. About 70 percent will start working after the transplant. This much is considered sufficient in terms of health. A few hours before Rohini goes to the hospital, she has expressed her feelings for Lalu Prasad. Lalu's second daughter, Rohini, has written that she has not seen God, but has seen her father in the form of God.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Tejashwi Yadav and RJD National General Secretary Bhola Yadav left for Singapore on Saturday night. Rabri Devi and Misa Bharti are already in Singapore. Lalu's kidney transplant is to be done at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore. The kidneys of former BJP MPs RK Sinha, Amar Singh and actor Rajinikanth were changed in this hospital.