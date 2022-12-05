topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
LALU PRASAD YADAV

'Ready to ROCK and ROLL': Daughter of Lalu Prasad Yadav posts MOTIVATING note before kidney donation to her father

Lalu Prasad Yadav has been battling kidney problems for a long time. A few days back, he had gone to Singapore for a kidney test. The doctors there suggested a kidney transplant. After that, his daughter Rohini Acharya decided to donate her kidney.

Written By  Pritam Saha|Last Updated: Dec 05, 2022, 11:03 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Rohini Acharya's kidney is currently working at 90 to 95 percent.
  • Both of Lalu Prasad Yadav's kidneys are working 28 percent.
  • About 70 percent will start working after the transplant.

Trending Photos

'Ready to ROCK and ROLL': Daughter of Lalu Prasad Yadav posts MOTIVATING note before kidney donation to her father

Patron of Rashtriya Janata Dal and former Chief Minister of Bihar Lalu Prasad Yadav will undergo a kidney transplant on Monday. Her daughter Rohini Acharya will donate a kidney to the RJD patron. She informed by tweeting today that Lalu Yadav's kidney transplant will be done today. She tweeted, "Ready to rock and roll. Wish me a good luck" Whereas earlier on Sunday, Rohini Acharya had tweeted. In which he wrote that everyone should pray for Lalu Yadav. She wrote, "Those who gave voice to millions of people, pray for him together today." 

Lalu Yadav has been battling kidney problems for a long time. A few days back, he had gone to Singapore for a kidney test. The doctors there suggested a kidney transplant. After that, his daughter Rohini Acharya decided to donate her kidney. Rohini tweeted, "I would do anything for my father"

Rohini's husband and in-laws have also given consent to give a kidney to Lalu Yadav. She was also admitted late on Sunday night for transplant. Rohini's kidney is currently working at 90 to 95 percent. Both of Lalu's kidneys are working 28 percent. About 70 percent will start working after the transplant. This much is considered sufficient in terms of health. A few hours before Rohini goes to the hospital, she has expressed her feelings for Lalu Prasad. Lalu's second daughter, Rohini, has written that she has not seen God, but has seen her father in the form of God. 

Also Read: 'We haven't seen God BUT...': Rohini Acharya's emotional NOTE before Lalu Prasad Yadav's kidney transplant surgery tomorrow

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Tejashwi Yadav and RJD National General Secretary Bhola Yadav left for Singapore on Saturday night. Rabri Devi and Misa Bharti are already in Singapore. Lalu's kidney transplant is to be done at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore. The kidneys of former BJP MPs RK Sinha, Amar Singh and actor Rajinikanth were changed in this hospital.

Live Tv

Lalu Prasad Yadavkidney transplantRohini AcharyaKidney transplant surgeryBihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejaswi Yadav

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Online 'Investigation' of 'Cyber ​​Terrorist Attack'
DNA Video
DNA: When poisonous gas leaked in Bhopal in 1984
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'mastermind' of anti-Brahmin slogans in JNU?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Goldy Brar's detention
DNA Video
DNA: Allahabad HC official suspended for taking bribe using QR code
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: How does Musk's 'brain chip' work?
DNA Video
DNA: Digital currency or magic wand!
DNA Video
DNA: Why was the administration shaken by the death of a rat?
DNA Video
DNA: Bihar's 'Bloody war' of sand and supremacy
DNA Video
DNA: The shocking video of 'Atithi Devo Bhava'