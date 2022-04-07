Ready to support India in diversifying its energy imports, says US; Offers oil import help to counter Russia dependence

New Delhi: The United States reiterated its desire that New Delhi does not purchase oil from Russia amid American sanctions on Moscow for invading Ukraine. The US, once again, expressed its objection to New Delhi continuing business as usual with Russia amid the ongoing tension and said that they are ready to support India in diversifying its energy imports.

In a daily news conference, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said, “We do not think India should accelerate or increase imports of Russian energy and other commodities even as, obviously, those decisions are made by individual countries.”

“And (the US is) also making clear that we stand ready to support India as in any efforts to diversify its imports and serve as a reliable supplier even as they're only importing about one to two per cent of their oil from Russia,” she said in response to a question.

Earlier, last week, US Deputy National Security Advisor Daleep Singh was in New Delhi to discuss the Russian sanctions with Indian officials.

“We have a range of ways to communicate and engage. And obviously, sending our Deputy National Security Advisor is an example of that. But clearly, our preference would be to have a confirmed ambassador,” she said.

The nomination of the US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, the Mayor of Los Angeles, is pending in the US Senate as he does not have enough votes for his confirmation.

“Our preference is always to have a confirmed ambassador on the ground. It's an incredibly important diplomatic position. We also engage with countries through a range of channels. And obviously, our deputy National Security Advisor was just in India recently in the last few weeks, conveying clearly what the consequences of violating sanctions would be and what the mechanisms are,” Psaki said.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have defended India's purchase of discounted oil from Russia. In the Parliament, EAM Jaishankar had also made it clear that India is strongly against the Russia-Ukraine conflict. He also stated that if New Delhi has chosen a side, it is the side of peace and an immediate end to violence.

(With agency inputs)

