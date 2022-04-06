Russia-Ukraine war: Jaishankar calls for independent probe in Bucha killings

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday (April 6, 2022) said that India is strongly against the Russia-Ukraine conflict and said that if New Delhi has chosen a side, it is the side of peace.

Replying to the discussion in the Lok Sabha on the situation in Ukraine, Jaishankar also talked about the recent civilian killings in the Ukrainian city of Bucha and said that India is "deeply disturbed" by the reports.

"We are strongly against the conflict, we believe that no solution can be arrived at by shedding blood and at the cost of innocent lives. In this day and age, dialogue and diplomacy are the right answers to any disputes," he said.

"If India has chosen a side, it is a side of peace and it is for an immediate end to violence. This is our principled stand and has consistently guided our position in international forums and debates, including in the UN," Jaishankar added.

He also stated that all members would agree that India's approach should be guided by its national beliefs and values, national interest and by its national strategy.

"One should bear in mind that the contemporary global order has been built on the UN Charter, on respect for international law and for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states," he asserted.

"We strongly condemn the killings that have taken place there. This is an extremely serious matter and we support the call for an independent investigation," he added.

Jaishankar also said that attributing a political colour to India's actions vis-a-vis the Ukraine situation was unfortunate.

