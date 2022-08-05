August 5: Mr. Kalinga Keshari Rath, a self-established Real-Estate industrialist and pioneer of one of Odisha's leading real estate companies, Evos Buildcon, has been given the Entrepreneur of the year award at the BCE Red Carpet event at Bhubaneswar. The award is indeed a deserving one for Mr. Rath for his exceptional contribution to the growth of Odisha all around the year.

Mr. Kalinga Keshari Rath, also known to his peers as K.K. Rath, is a renowned name associated with the real estate industry in Odisha. Compared to other business entrepreneurs who inherit their businesses, Mr. Rath is the proud owner of his empire. Belonging to a modest middle-class family, he was attracted to entrepreneurship after completing his Bachelor of Technology in Mechanical Engineering. It has only been possible because of his strong determination and concrete commitment that he has been able to enter and rule the real estate industry in Odisha.

Manifesting his gratitude towards the organisers, Mr. Rath states, "I am overwhelmed seeing myself in a position where I had dreamt of being someday. Such encouragement boosts the energy of entrepreneurs like me and acts like a motivation to achieve better in the future." Besides being a successful Real Estate Entrepreneur and Youth Icon, Mr. Kalinga Keshari Rath is also known for his Spiritual Leadership and Motivational Speaking.

Business Club of Entrepreneurs (BCE) organised the biggest business show in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. The business event featured Odisha's top frontline business fraternity along with hundreds of brands and products. BCE has skyrocketed in spreading its impact across nations with its undisputed technology, business network and support programs. It mainly emphasises business growth and recognition through a professional platform and has created a great opportunity for business prosperity.

BCE Red Carpet event is one of a kind that has strengthened the power of branding and entrepreneurship and has also helped promote industries and products of different sectors at an optimum level. The vision of the BCE Red Carpet event has been to serve entrepreneurs from over 300 business categories. It has successfully organised business events and received recognition and support from Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited to carry out events at a grand level. This time, in the BCE Red Carpet event at Bhubaneswar, Mr. Kalinga Keshari Rath has been accorded the Entrepreneur of the Year award.

Mr. Kalinga Keshari Rath is the mastermind behind his brainchild, Evos Buildcon Pvt. Ltd. The establishment of this venture in 2010 marked the beginning of a revolution in the real estate industry in Odisha. Over the past 12 years, Evos has been reputed as one of Odisha's most dependable real estate companies. With 25+ luxury residential projects in the most premium locations of Bhubaneswar, Evos Buildcon Pvt. Ltd. has become one of the leading infrastructure companies in Bhubaneswar. Mr. Rath stated, "We have served over 500 satisfied homeowners, and we have seen that in this industry when it comes to bigger projects, customers feel left out due to builders being unable to provide attention when required. We have developed the motto 'More Time - More Care' to prevent this from happening at Evos. Each customer is treated like a member of our own family."

Maintaining his legacy, Mr. Rath believes Evos is a company built on principles, not profit. That is why Quality, Reliability, Customer Centricity and Continuous Upgradation make Evos Buildcon the epitome of the Real Estate industry. Achieving the Entrepreneur of the Year award has motivated Mr. Kalinga Keshari Rath to do even better for Odisha and its people in the future.

