Real plan was to defame India, create unrest: Delhi Police to court hearing Disha Ravi's bail plea

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Saturday (February 20, 2021) told the court hearing activist Disha Ravi's bail plea in the toolkit case that the real plan was to defame India and create unrest in the country.

According to the PTI news agency, Delhi Police told the court, "This was not just a toolkit. The real plan was to defame India and create unrest here."

Delhi Police also stated that 22-year old Disha Ravi was in touch with those advocating Khalistan and covered her track.

"Why did Disha Ravi cover her track, delete evidence if she did not commit wrong. This shows her guilty mind and sinister design," Delhi Police said.

They added that Disha Ravi deleted WhatsApp chats and was aware of legal actions. "It shows there was sinister design behind this toolkit," Police told the court.

This is to be noted that Ravi was arrested by a Cyber Cell team of the Delhi Police from Bengaluru last week and brought to Delhi. She has been booked on sedition and other charges.

(With inputs from PTI)



