Real problem in India is unemployment, not population: AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi tells RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday hit back at Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat's over his "two children policy" demand, saying unemployment and not population is the real problem in India.

"Shame on you! I am having more than two children and several BJP leaders have more than two children. RSS has always maintained that the Muslim population has to be controlled. This country`s real problem is unemployment, not the population," the AIMIM chief said addressing a public meeting in Nizamabad.

Sharpening his attack on RSS chief Bhagwat, Owaisi asked the RSS chief about the number of youths who have been given jobs in the country since the BJP came to power at the Centre in 2014. He also slammed the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre for failing to create employment opportunities and said, "36 youths committed suicide per day in 2018 over unemployment issues."

"Today the demographic dividend in India cannot be seen in any other country. You could not provide jobs to anyone in over five years of tenure. This is the reason why RSS is insisting to bring `two children` policy. 60 per cent of the population in India has people less than 40 years of age," he added.

Live TV

"Today`s report is that in 2018 per day 35 unemployed persons committed suicide and 36 employed people have committed suicides. What would you say on that?" asked Owaisi.

on Friday, RSS chief Bhagwat has pressed for a law for controlling the burgeoning population of the country, reigniting a debate that the lawmakers should bring a legislation in Parliament in this regard. "We feel this is the need of the hour though it is up to the government to take the final call on this. This law will not have any relation to any particular religion and will be applicable to all," he had said at a meeting of about 40 senior RSS functionaries.