Recruitment commission for govt jobs: Priyanka Gandhi's promise to youth ahead of UP polls

New Delhi: Addressing the recent concerns about the RRB NTPC exam and recruitment that led to violent protest in Bihar, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday (January 28) said if her party comes to power in Uttar Pradesh, it will set up a special recruitment commission to streamline the selection process for all vacant government posts.

The Congress leader made the assertion while interacting with youths, including job aspirants, from the state in Delhi.

Taking an apparent dig at the ruling BJP government in regards to the recent railways' recruitment fiasco, Gandhi Vadra also assured that exams will be conducted and results declared in a time-bound manner.

"The Congress will ensure that the calendar of all recruitments is released and is followed. We will ensure that exams are conducted and results are declared on a set date," Priyanka Gandhi, who is steering the party's campaign for the seven-phase Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, said.

The interaction, in which she discussed the state of government job recruitments, was also streamed on all social medial platforms.

"The recruitment process will be done within a six-month period. If it is not done, action will be taken against the officials concerned," Priyanka Gandhi said, adding that youngsters must understand that caste-based politics will not benefit them.

She also criticised the police action on students in Prayagraj earlier this week.

The Congress leader urged youngsters to read "Bharti Vidhan", the party's poll manifesto for youths and reiterated that the promises made in it will be fulfilled by the Congress' government in Uttar Pradesh.

All the 403 constituencies of Uttar Pradesh will go to the polls in seven phases from February 10 to March 7.

The result will be out on March 10.

