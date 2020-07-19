Recruitment of terrorists will go low after Amshipora Shopian encounter: Indian Army

Srinagar: The Indian Army on Sunday (July 19, 2020) said that the recruitment of terrorists will go low after the encounter that took place in the Amshipora village of Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir on July 18.

The security forces had gunned down three terrorists during an encounter that broke out in the wee hours on Saturday.

The Indian Army official also stated that they have inputs of the presence of Pakistani terrorists in the area.

Talking about the Amshipora encounter in a press conference, 2 Sector Commander, Brigadier Ajay Kotach said, "We are hopeful that there will be low recruitment of youths in terrorism and movement of Pakistani terrorists will be under control and we will neutralise them soon."

Brigadier Ajay Kotach added, "We got information about the presence of four to five terrorists in the village. At 0245 hours on July 18, while the cordon party was in the process of laying the cordon, they came under heavy fire from the fringes of the cordon and after 5 minutes they came under fire from the centre of the cordon."

He further added, "The cordon party was redeployed and additional troops rushed to the spot to strengthen the cordon. By 0430 hours, the police and CRPF had reached the operational site."

"At 0530 hours, after there was visibility, a search party was moved into the target house which was a newly constructed single house. While the search party moved in, they came under fire and in the ensuing action, three terrorists were neutralized," Brigadier Ajay Kotach said.

He stated that the dead bodies with arms and ammunition along with IED material were handed over to the police as per the standard operating procedures.

"The J&K police successfully prevented the stone peters to interfere with the operation,” he added.

Earlier on July 17, three terrorists, including a self-styled top commander of Jaish-e-Mohammad, were killed and two security personnel injured in an encounter in the Kulgam district.

The security forces have so far neutralised more than 130 terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir in 2020.