Red alert issued in Lakshadweep, Cyclone Maha to intensify into severe cyclonic storm

New Delhi: A red alert has been issued in Lakshadweep as Cyclone Maha, centered over the area and adjoining southeast Arabian sea, will intensify into severe cyclonic storm bringing extremely heavy rainfall.

Squally weather with lightning and thunderstorm is likely to prevail over Lakshadweep, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Fishermen are advised not to venture into west-central Arabian Sea till November 3 and into adjoining north and east-central Arabian Sea during next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, an orange alert has been issued in four districts of Kerala - Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram and Kozhikode - and a yellow alert has been issued for all other districts of the state.

Due to the adverse weather condition, all educational institutions in coastal taluks, Kochi and Paravur will remain closed on Thursday. The state government has also restricted access to beaches in the districts.

Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Wednesday chaired a meeting of the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) to review preparations for the cyclone over the Comorin and adjoining Lakshadweep Islands.

"IMD informed that the Depression that had developed in the Comorin Sea, has now intensified into a Cyclonic storm. It is likely to cross Lakshadweep Islands by the noon of October 31, 2019, as a Severe Cyclonic Storm and emerge thereafter into the east Central Arabian Sea. Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, accompanied by winds reaching upto 90 to 100 kmph and tidal waves up to 1 metre, is expected," Union government said in a press statement.

People living in the low lying areas have been evacuated to shelter homes and are being provided with food and water. Teams of Coast Guard and Indian Navy are on the standby for any eventuality.