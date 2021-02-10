Red Fort violence: Another 'most wanted' Ikbal Singh arrested from Punjab

New Delhi: Another wanted in the Red Fort violence case Ikbal Singh was arrested by the Northern Range of Special Cell from Punjab's Hoshiayarpur on Tuesday night.

He was declared as one of the wanted in the Lal Quila case of January 26 and an award of Rs 50,000 had been announced for him.

Singh, 45, hails from Ludhiana and was part of key accused Punjabi actor-cum-activist Deep Sidhu's group that breached the security at Red Fort during Republic Day tractor rally and created ruckus. Their videos went viral on social media where he was purportedly heard threatening cops on duty and inciting protesters to go on a rampage.

Meanwhile, on Sunday the Special Task Force made arrest accused Sukhdev Singh, who was also carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 was held from Chandigarh after giving the forces a 100 km chase. While Sidhu was arrested by a team of Delhi Police's Special Cell from Karnal in Haryana on Monday.

According to reports, Delhi police was trying to trace the accused for the past ten days.

As per authorities, as many as 38 FIRs have been filed and over 126 people have been arrested in relation to the Republic Day’s Red Fort violence. Thousands of farmers broke barriers, clashed with the police and entered the Red Fort on the Republic Day during the tractor march. Some hoisted a religious flag on an empty mast at the Red Fort creating a huge furore.

Additionally, the police have collected over 70 pictures of the potential suspects and are digging for more information on them.

The police had announced a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh for information of Deep Sidhu, Jugraj Singh, Gurjot Singh and Gurjant Singh.

