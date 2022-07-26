NewsIndia
NEET UG 2022

NEET UG 2022 Results to be out on THIS DATE at neet.nta.nic.in- Check list of top medical colleges here

NEET UG 2022 Results likely to be out on 18th August 2022, scroll down to check the rankings of Top medical colleges in India. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 26, 2022, 02:00 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • NEET UG 2022 exam was conducted by NTA on 17th July
  • Over 16 lakh students appeared for the exam
  • AIIMS Delhi tops the list of top medical colleges in India

NEET UG 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the answer key for the NEET UG 2022 exam on 31st July 2022. According to certain media reports NEET 2022 result is expected to be out on August 18, 2022. Candidates must note that NTA has not released any specific date for the declaration of result/ answer key yet. NEET UG results will be published soon after the final answer key is released. NEET result will be announced in the form of scorecards, mentioning student's subject-wise marks and percentile scores. NTA will also announce cut-off scores for different categories and names of all India toppers. As per the NIRF ranking 2022, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, or AIIMS Delhi, is the top medical college in India for MBBS admission. 

Check live and latest updates on NEET UG 2022

NIRF 2022: Top Medical Colleges

Rank 1: AIIMS Delhi

Rank 2: PGMIER, Chandigarh

Rank 3: Christian Medical College, Vellore

Rank 4: National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences, Bangalore

Rank 5: Banaras Hindu University

Rank 6: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research

Rank 7: Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences

Rank 8: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

Rank 9: Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram

Rank 10: Kasturba Medical College, Manipal

Rank 11: King George`s Medical University

Rank 12: Madras Medical College & Government General Hospital, Chennai

Rank 13: Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences

Rank 14: St. John’s Medical College

Rank 15: Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research

Rank 16: AIIMS Jodhpur

Rank 17: Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth

Rank 18: Siksha `O` Anusandhan

Rank 19: Vardhman Mahavir Medical College & Safdarjung Hospital

Rank 20: S.R.M. Institute of Science and Technology

Rank 21: Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research

Rank 22: AMU

Rank 23: Maulana Azad Medical College

Rank 24: Datta Meghe Institute of Medical Sciences

Rank 25: Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences

NEET UG 2022 exam was conducted by NTA on 17th July amid students's protest. Over 16 lakh appeared candidates are eagerly waiting for the neet.nta.nic.in result 2022. Candidates have to use the application number, date of birth, and password to download the NEET 2022 score card. Although, NTA will send the NEET result pdf to the students' registered email ID.

