REET 2022 Answer Key: Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers, REET 2022 Answer key is expected to be released soon. Candidates who took the REET exam should be aware that the deadline for submitting any corrections to their REET 2022 forms is today. BSER Ajmer is anticipated to provide the answer key on the official website - reetbser2022.in - once this correction window closes. Candidates can make changes to their REET forms until 3 p.m. today, according to a notice released by BSER Ajmer on August 14, 2022.

More than 16 lakh applicants are estimated to have taken the REET test, which was held on July 23 and 24, 2022. REET is for applicants who want to become teachers and work in schools associated with the Education Department of the Government of Rajasthan. ALSO READ: IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2022 released on ibps.in- Here’s how to download

REET 2022 answer key: Here’s how to download

Go to the official website of REET 2022, reetbser2022.in.

On the homepage, click on the REET 2022 answer key link.

Login with your credentials.

Download the REET answer key and calculate your marks.

Candidates should be aware, however, that the Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan Ajmer has not confirmed the date of the REET Answer Key. The answer key for both REET Level 1 for candidates who want to teach Classes 1 to 5 and REET Level 2 for candidates who want to teach Classes 6 to 8 will be given for reference whenever released.





