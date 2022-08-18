NewsIndia
REET ANSWER KEY 2022

REET 2022 Answer Key to be released SOON on reetbser2022.in, last day for objection TODAY- Check latest update

REET 2022: Candidates must note that today is the last date to appear for the application correction process. Candidates can submit their documents for form correction latest by 3 PM today.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 18, 2022, 09:04 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

REET 2022 Answer Key to be released SOON on reetbser2022.in, last day for objection TODAY- Check latest update

REET 2022 Answer Key: Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers, REET 2022 Answer key is expected to be released soon. Candidates who took the REET exam should be aware that the deadline for submitting any corrections to their REET 2022 forms is today. BSER Ajmer is anticipated to provide the answer key on the official website - reetbser2022.in - once this correction window closes. Candidates can make changes to their REET forms until 3 p.m. today, according to a notice released by BSER Ajmer on August 14, 2022. 

More than 16 lakh applicants are estimated to have taken the REET test, which was held on July 23 and 24, 2022. REET is for applicants who want to become teachers and work in schools associated with the Education Department of the Government of Rajasthan. ALSO READ: IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2022 released on ibps.in- Here’s how to download

REET 2022 answer key: Here’s how to download

  • Go to the official website of REET 2022, reetbser2022.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the REET 2022 answer key link.
  • Login with your credentials.
  • Download the REET answer key and calculate your marks.

REET 2022 Answer Key; direct link soon

Candidates should be aware, however, that the Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan Ajmer has not confirmed the date of the REET Answer Key. The answer key for both REET Level 1 for candidates who want to teach Classes 1 to 5 and REET Level 2 for candidates who want to teach Classes 6 to 8 will be given for reference whenever released. 



 

Live Tv

reet answer key 2022reet official answer keyreet level 2 answer keyreet level 2bser reet 2022

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: What is Government's One Nation One Charger strategy?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the obesity plate of children
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Jaishankar's 'Nation First' Policy
DNA Video
DNA: How many tainted ministers are there in the new government of Bihar?
DNA Video
DNA: Centre vs Delhi government on Rohingya issue
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Kartik Kumar becomes 'Un-Law Minister' of Bihar
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 17, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: How Swastika got linked to Hitler?
DNA Video
DNA: Europe faces worst drought in 500 years
DNA Video
DNA: Why is 'Tipu Sultan' army jealous of Veer Savarkar?