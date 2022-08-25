NewsIndia
REET 2022: Last day to raise objection TODAY at reetbser2022.in- Check time and more here

REET 2022 objection window will be closing today, August 25, 2022, Scroll down for steps to raise objection.

REET 2022: Last day to raise objection TODAY at reetbser2022.in- Check time and more here

REET 2022: Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers, REET 2022 objection window will be closing today, August 25, 2022. Candidates who have registered for the REET exam can edit their applications if needed till 12 PM  tomorrow. The REET 2022 raise objection window was opened on Aug 18, 2022 for candidates who had registered for the REET Exam till May 23, 2022. The last date to submit any changes in the REET 2022 application form is today, Aug 25, 2022. Candidates can make changes to their application till 12 PM today.

REET answer key 2022: How to challenge

Visit the  the official website of REET 2022 - reetbser2022.in. 
On the home page, click the link that reads “Click here to file objection on answer key” 
Entre your roll number, date of birth and  captcha code 
Click the "Next" button, OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number
Enter the OTP and click submit
Check REET answer key 2022 with the concerned question and raise the objection
Pay the objection fee and submit 
Download and print the answer key of REET 2022 for future purpose

REET Result 2022

BSER will release the REET result 2022 in online mode on the official website in first week of September. Along with the REET sarkari result, the exam authority will also release the REET cut off level 2 and REET cut off level 1. It is mandatory to meet the REET cut off for the level of the candidates who have appeared in the REET 2021 exam to get qualified.

