REET exam today, Rajasthan govt to ensure free bus travel for candidates

Jaipur: The Rajasthan government will be providing free travel facility to all the candidates appearing for the Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test (REET) scheduled on Sunday (September 26).

It has also warned that if any government employee is found indulging in paper leak or copying, they will be dismissed from service. More than 16 lakh candidates are set to appear in the examination to be held at around 4,000 centres in the state.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot chaired a high-level meeting on Thursday (September 23) regarding the official preparations for holding the examination.

In the meeting, Gehlot said a free travel facility would be provided to all the candidates appearing in REET 2021.

He said that if any government officer/employee is found to be involved in cases like paper leak, dummy candidates taking the exam and copying in recruitment examinations, they should be dismissed from service.

Also, if the involvement of any private school personnel or person associated with the school is found, then the recognition of that school should be terminated permanently, Gehlot said.

The Chief Minister said the hard work of candidates gets washed away whenever a paper gets leaked or copying takes place in competitive examinations.

He said there should not be any negligence in any examination centre and told officials to install CCTV cameras at all such centres. The Chief Minister appealed for cooperation from the general public to help the candidates.

Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas said all the state roadway buses will be available for free travel for the candidates. Along with this, public transport and other private buses are also being arranged.

He said that necessary guidelines have been issued to the transport officers in this regard.

Minister of State for Education Govind Singh Dotasra said all preparations have been made by the department to conduct the exam in a transparent manner.

He suggested that to prevent paper leaks and copying, there should be a complete ban on carrying mobile phones inside the examination centre.

Special vigil should be kept on the "gangs" and coaching centres involved in paper leaks and copying.

He said that at the time of entering the examination centre, a new face mask should be made available so that the incidents of copying could be prevented as some candidates conceal Bluetooth devices in their mask.

Meanwhile, the Railways has given consent to run 11 special trains for the candidates while requests have been made for more such trains on the day.

