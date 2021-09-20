Rajasthan board, REET declared as essential services from September 20-30, announces Ashok Gehlot govt

Jaipur: The Ashok Gehlot-led government has declared services of the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education and Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) as essential services from September 20 to 30 for conducting the exam successfully. The Home Department issued an order to this effect on Monday after approval from the chief minister, according to an official statement.

The REET will be held on September 26 for over 31,000 posts of teacher in the state and lakhs of candidates are expected to appear for this examination.

It is noteworthy that for the successful conduct of the REET, notifications have been issued regarding the declaration of essential services in the year 2016 and 2018.

The REET will be conducted after almost three years in Rajasthan. The examination will be conducted at 4,153 examination centres set up at 200 places in the state. In the Jaipur district alone, more than 2.5 lakh candidates will take the examination at 592 centres.

Meanwhile, various departments have started preparations in view of this examination.

A high-level meeting was held recently under the chairmanship of Minister of State for Education Govind Singh Dotasra, in which various aspects of conducting the examination were discussed.

Chief Secretary Niranjan Arya also took a review meeting on September 15 and the officers related to administration and law and order said that high priority should be given to the successful conduct of REET examination.

He said a large number of candidates would participate in this examination, so successful conduct of the examination is a challenging task. He directed the departments concerned to work in proper coordination so that law and order and peace are maintained.