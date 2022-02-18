REET paper leak: Students should not be charged for retest, says Sachin Pilot

Jaipur: Congress leader Sachin Pilot has demanded that the students taking the retest of the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET), which was cancelled due to paper leak, should not be charged again.

Speaking to media here on Thursday, the former deputy chief minister said: "The candidates who have appeared for the exam before should not be charged again. Also, the matter should be investigated with transparency."

In such a situation, the fee should not be charged again from the youth who have taken the examination earlier, Pilot said during his Jodhpur visit to attend a wedding.

"BJP is trying to do politics on the issue. But the state government seems very serious about it. Further, necessary strict steps are being taken so that such incidents do not happen in future. The entire system related to the employment of youth should be transparent so that they have faith in the government," Pilot is quoted as saying by an IANS report.

Talking about ongoing Assembly polls in five states, Pilot said, "The fear of defeat is clearly visible among the BJP leaders. It is clear that the Yogi government shall be given a farewell," adding that the Congress will perform brilliantly in the proposed elections in five states.

"We will form a government in Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa whereas in UP, it cannot be said how many seats we will get, but it is certain that the Congress will see a great performance there, he said.

Sachin Pilot, who was given a rousing welcome in Jodhpur, which is the home town of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, said, "Our vote share will increase significantly. Priyanka Gandhi has continuously worked among the people living in UP whereas SP-BSP remained inactive for a long time. Congress will definitely get the benefit out of this."

Last year on September 26 and 27, the REET exams were conducted for a total of 32,000 posts. Level-1 had 15,500 posts while level-2 had 16,500 posts, but the paper was reportedly leaked before the exam. More than 23 lakh candidates appeared for the REET. The REET paper was leaked from the education complex. The SOG has arrested more than 35 people in this case.

(With Agency Inputs)

