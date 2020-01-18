Refugees from Pakistan thank govt for CAA, meet JP Nadda at BJP headquarter in Delhi

New Delhi: A group of Pakistani refugees visited the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters on Saturday to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and the party`s working president JP Nadda for the implementation of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the country. The crowd mainly included people belonging to the Hindu Dalit community who have been living in Haryana and Delhi.

They began their rally from Delhi's Jantar Mantar up till the BJP headquarters. JP Nadda later addressed the crowd and said that opposition knows nothing about CAA and are simply instigating people against it.

Nadda said, ''I ask opposition parties 'what is the problem in CAA?' I ask Rahul Gandhi to speak 10 lines on CAA. It is Congress' misfortune that its leadership has a very limited intellect. They know nothing about CAA. They are misleading the country.''

Nadda took to microblogging site Twitter and shared pictures of the meet and greet. He wrote: ''Met the people who had come from Pakistan to express their gratitude for implementing the CAA at BJP Headquarters. Most of those who have come to India are Dalits. Modi Ji has done great work by giving citizenship to those people who are fighting for the survival of their lives.''

भाजपा मुख्यालय में CAA को लागु करने पर आभार व्यक्त करने पाकिस्तान से आये अनुसूचित जाति वर्ग के शरणार्थियों से मुलाकात की। जो लोग भारत में आये हैं उनमें से अधिकांश दलित हैं। जीवन यापन की लड़ाई लड़ रहे हैं, ऐसे लोगों को मोदी जी ने नागरिकता देकर मुख्यधारा में लाने का काम किया है। pic.twitter.com/phaC7Xnv89 — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) January 18, 2020

The CAA grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and who came to India on or before December 31, 2014.