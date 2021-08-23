Registered in Amitabh Bachchan's name, Rolls Royce Phantom seized by Karnataka transport department

Bangalore: The Karnataka state transport department on Sunday (August 22) seized seven luxury cars that include a super luxurious Rolls-Royce car that was registered in the name of Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan in 2019.

The transport department officials said they conducted a special drive near UB city and seized these luxury cars reportedly for operating without paying due taxes. Other grounds for seizing the vehicles include lack of proper documents and insurance, according to one of the transport department officials.

Additional Transport Commissioner (Enforcement) Narendra Holkar stated that “Based on information from our sources, we carried out a drive at UB City. Officials seized seven cars, including a Rolls Royce registered in Maharashtra. The vehicle was registered in the name of Amitabh Bachchan in 2019 but was later allegedly purchased by a builder from Bengaluru. During our drive, a person named Salman Khan was driving the car. He failed to produce documents related to the car. The car was also plying without insurance. We have impounded the car as per the rules.”

All seven vehicles are now parked in Nelamangala RTO at Bangalore.