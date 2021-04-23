Registration for vaccination on CoWin portal for those above 18 to start from April 28

NEW DELHI: The registration for getting the COVID-19 vaccine shot for all those above 18 years of age will begin from Wednesday (April 28, 2021) on the CoWin portal.

According to reports, the CoWin portal — app where Indian citizens can register for vaccination against coronavirus — will be made ready for 18 plus beneficiaries by April 24.

Registrations for 18 plus citizens to book appointments for vaccinations will begin from April 28 while the vaccination process will be commenced from May 1, it emerged on Friday.

The Government of India had recently announced the beginning of phase 3 of the mass vaccination drive in the country amidst the steep spike in COVID-19 cases. All citizens aged above 18 will now be eligible for vaccination starting May 1.

MyGovIndia has tweeted that phase 3 will begin on May 1, and registrations for vaccination will begin soon through the CoWIN platform and the Aarogya Setu app.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan had tweeted, "From May 1, all people above 18 years of age will be vaccinated under the third phase of vaccination. If you are 18+ then be ready. Registration for Covid vaccination will start soon. Visit - my:http://Cowin.gov.in."

Earlier, only citizens above the age of 45 were allowed to take the vaccine. Users need to register for the vaccine online before heading to the hospitals and getting their first shot.

There is no app for the CoWIN site, and registrations can only be done through the website. The government is likely to open up registrations before May 1, in order to get the ball rolling beforehand.

Co-WIN is a platform for the citizens of India to Register for COVID-19 vaccination and schedule their vaccination slots at the nearest vaccination centers.

India recorded 3,32,730 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day spike since the pandemic broke out last year. India has crossed the mark of 3 lakh COVID-19 cases for two consecutive days now. This has taken the cumulative count of the COVID infection in the country to 1,62,63,695.

According to the official data issued by the Union Health Ministry, the country has recorded 2,263 new deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. As many as 1,86,920 people have succumbed to the viral infection in India so far.

There are 24,28,616 active COVID-19 cases in the country now. As many as 1,36,48,159 recoveries have been reported so far, out of which 1,93,279 were reported in the last 24 hours.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 27,44,45,653 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to April 22.

