Coronavirus

Weekend lockdown in Uttar Pradesh: Here is what is exempted

While the night curfew in the districts with 500-plus cases will be effective from 8 pm to 7 am next day starting Tuesday, the weekend curfew will be enforced from Friday 8 pm to Monday 7 am.

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh government has imposed a weekend curfew in the entire state and a night curfew during weekdays in all districts having more than 500 cases. The move is aimed to curb the Covid-19 spread.

While the night curfew in the districts with 500-plus cases will be effective from 8 pm to 7 am next day starting Tuesday, the weekend curfew will be enforced from Friday 8 pm to Monday 7 am, during which all non-essential activities will be restricted. Officials stated that those caught without wearing a face mask will be fined Rs 1,000 for the first time and Rs 10,000 if for the second time.

According to the state government, the marriages on Saturday and Sunday can take place as scheduled, however it must be done with restrictions. Only 50 people will be allowed in closed spaces and 100 in open spaces. Organisers will have to ensure COVID-appropriate behaviour.

All pre-scheduled examinations including the National Defence Academy (NDA) exam have also been allowed during the weekly closure. 

The examiners and candidates have to show their identity cards to authorities to go to their exam centres.

Public Transport will also be allowed to run with 50 percent capacity, especially state transport buses.

Medical and health-related emergency services will also remain open during the weekly closure.

For funeral services at cremation or burial grounds, not more than 20 persons shall be allowed.

Tags:
CoronavirusCOVID-19Uttar Pradesh
