‘Rehan Beef Shop Zindabad....Kaat Te Raho’: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Greets Butcher, Sparks Row

HYDERABAD: AIMIM Chief and Hyderabad's sitting MP Asaduddin Owaisi courts a fresh controversy on Saturday when he greeted a butcher in the old city while campaigning and asked him to continue slaughtering. The AIMIM MP, who is known to be a vocal critic of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre, also took the name of the beef shop while greeting the butcher and said, ''Rehan Beef Shop Zindabad.''

The AIMIM leader, who was campaigning in the area along with his supporters, left the beef shop after shaking hands with the shop owner. The video of the entire incident soon found its way on social media, triggering sharp reactions from several quarters, with many claiming that the AIMIM leader insulted Hindus during the election season and whipped up communal sentiments.

Reacting sharply to the viral video, BJP leader and Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said she was not at all surprised because Owaisi is known for making such political and provocative statements. Sitharaman also slammed his younger brother and local MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi, for doing the same.

Hitting out at the AIMIM Hyderabad MP, BJP's Lok Sabha candidate Madhavi Latha said Owaisi was doing all that deliberately doing all to garner the support of Muslims in his constituency.

"I don't understand how Asaduddin Owaisi became a barrister. He keeps talking about personal law. According to personal law, a 'Fatwa' is something that is to be obeyed by all... When there is a Fatwa that beef should not be consumed, then how is he going against the Fatwa? This means he does not respect his own religion... Is the life of a Muslim so small that it revolved around cutting and consuming beef? You are asking for votes on this?... Why is he making the lives of Muslims so small?... He should speak of getting an education and being something for the country... What does it mean to cut beef? Did he not get anything else to ask for votes?... It is a matter of surprise for me..." she added.

BJP's Madhavi Latha, who has been pitted against Owaisi, has claimed that his family has retained the Hyderabad seat because of bogus voters.

