Relief For BS Yediyurappa: Coercive Proceedings Of Arrest, Detention On Hold Until Next Hearing

Bengaluru: A day after a non-bailable warrant was issued against former state Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader BS Yediyurappa under Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), the Karnataka High Court issued an order stating that coercive proceedings of arrest and detention will be kept on hold until the next date of hearing.

The order of the Karnataka HC follows a letter from the petitioner (Yediyurappa) volunteering to appear before police on June 17.

Earlier on Thursday, a Bengaluru court issued a non-bailable warrant against the former Karnataka CM, directing his immediate arrest in connection with sexual assault against a minor girl under the POCSO act, which deals with sexual assault cases against minors.

Earlier in March, the mother of the victim filed a complaint against the former Chief Minister at the Sadashivanagar police station in Bengaluru, alleging that the latter had sexually assaulted her daughter. In this regard, the brother of the victim filed a petition in court against Yediyurappa.

BS Yediyurappa applied for anticipatory bail at a special court, (People Representative Court) seeking prevention from arrest in the POCSO Act filed against him, according to a statement from his office.

Reportedly, Yediyurappa is presently in the national capital.