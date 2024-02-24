Removal Of 5 Layers Of Barricades; Singhu, Tikari Border To Be Partially Opened

New Delhi: The Delhi Police is expected to reopen roads along the Singhu border that were blocked during the ongoing farmers' protest. According to reports, authorities are planning to gradually open the roads beneath the Singhu border flyover, one by one.

A Delhi Police official mentioned that they are currently opening one lane of the service lane at Singhu border and one lane at Tikri border to facilitate vehicle movement. The ongoing farmers' movement has caused significant inconvenience for the public. Additionally, the closure of the border has led to a reduction in the number of vehicles transporting vegetables. Opening one lane is expected to alleviate some of these issues for the public.

On February 13, the Singhu border, serving as the gateway to Haryana and Punjab, was closed due to the farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' March. Nevertheless, alternative routes were made available for vehicular traffic.

To press the Centre to accept their demands, including a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops and farm debt waiver, the farmers have been camping at the border points since February 13 along with their tractor-trolleys, mini-vans, and pickup trucks.

However, during the last round of talks, which ended past midnight on February 18, the panel of three Union Ministers had proposed buying five crops -- moong dal, urad dal, tur dal, maize, and cotton -- from farmers at MSP for five years through central agencies.

Meanwhile, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher on Saturday, announcing the escalation of the ongoing protest, said that the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha and SKM (non-political) will hold a candle march on both Shambhu and Khanauri borders on Saturday evening, in memory of martyrs.

"This is the 12th day of the morchas at Shambhu and Khanauri. Yesterday, Kisan Mazdoor Morcha and SKM (non-political) decided that a candle march will be held on both borders this evening, in memory of martyrs," he said.

He said that on February 26, the effigies of the WTO, corporate houses, and governments will be burned. "After this, on February 25th, we will have a convention on both borders as there will be a discussion on the WTO again on February 26th. On the morning of February 26th, effigies of the WTO, corporate houses, and governments will be burned; in the afternoon, at both borders, over 20ft tall effigies will be burned," he said.

The farmer leader said, "On February 27th, Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, SKM (non-political) will hold a meeting of all its leaders from across the country. Meanwhile, "On 28th Feb, both forums will sit and hold a discussion." The farmer leader said, "On February 29th, the next steps will be decided."

Earlier on Wednesday, Shubhkaran Singh died of an injury at the back of his neck while protesting at Khanauri border, prompting farm leaders to suspend talks with the Centre.

Meanwhile, another protesting farmer has died at the Khanauri border, bringing the death toll to 4 during the ongoing protest under the call for Delhi Chalo, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said on Friday.