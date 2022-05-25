Hyderabad (Telangana): Telangana Congress urged the Telangana government to remove the photo of Veer Savarkar from the Salar Jung Museum. Congress urged the government to replace it with the photo of freedom fighters like Bhagat Singh, Mahatma Gandhi or Nizams of Hyderabad.

Talking to reporters here on Tuesday, Organising Secretary in Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee Osman Mohammed Khan said, "The Congress leaders on Tuesday visited the Salar Jung Museum in Hyderabad. At the museum, we objected to placing the photo of Savarkar inside the Museum and demand the government to remove it with immediate effect."

Expressing his unhappiness over witnessing the minimalist representation of Nizams of Hyderabad in the museum, Khan said, "Today, we came to this museum which is one of the best in Hyderabad. I felt really bad looking at a few scenes here. Salar Jung was a Prime Minister during the Nizam rule. The Nizam family here had donated several antique pieces. However, the government did not acknowledge it well."

"The museum authorities have removed all his photos from the museum. Instead, they chose to place the photo of Savarkar here. Savarkar was never a part of the freedom struggle. He was supporting the Britishers. Putting his photo in Salar Jung museum is very shameful and we condemn it," ANI quoted him as saying.

The Congress leader questioned Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi and said, "the museum comes under your jurisdiction. Here, the local MLA, local corporator is of AIMIM. Such a big issue is happening and you are not aware of it? We appeal that Savarkar`s portrait be removed from here immediately."

TRS slammed for nominating Parthasaradhi Reddy to Rajya Sabha

Telangana Congress working president Aredla Jagadeeshwar Reddy (Jagga Reddy) on Tuesday slammed the state government for nominating prominent industrialist Bandi Parthasaradhi Reddy to the Rajya Sabha.

KCR is learnt to have finalised the name of Parthasaradhi Reddy, the owner of pharma major Hetero Drugs, for the Rajya Sabha from the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi, ANI report said.

"How can a person who committed a major scam is given a Rajya Sabha seat", questioned Jagga Reddy, questioning the TRS for giving a Rajya Sabha ticket to a person who was indulged in a major scam with the sale of Remdesivir medicine during the pandemic in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Initially, it was rumoured that Remedesivir was working for COVID-19 and that Remedsiver medicine was a big scam in both states. Parthasaradhi Reddy is the owner of pharma major Hetero Drugs.

Jagga Reddy, who alleged that the Remedesivir scam was worth Rs 10,000 crore, demanded that the Upper House ticket be denied to the person who played with people`s lives.

(With Agency Inputs)