topStoriesenglish2565770
NewsIndia
REPUBLIC DAY PARADE 2023

Republic Day 2023: 5 Himachal Cops To Get Medal For Meritorious Service

Five police personnel of Himachal Pradesh will receive the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 25, 2023, 11:08 PM IST|Source: ANI
  • Government will confer the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service
  • 5 police personnel of Himachal Pradesh Police to receive medals
  • Director General of Police congratulated all the awardees on their achievements.

Trending Photos

Republic Day 2023: 5 Himachal Cops To Get Medal For Meritorious Service

New Delhi: The central government will confer the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service and Police Medal for Meritorious Service to five personnel of the Himachal Pradesh Police on the occasion of the 74th Republic Day. President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service will be awarded to Satwant Atwal Trivedi, ADGP-SV and ACB, Shimla. Police Medal for Meritorious Service will be awarded to Dy.SP, FSL Junga Rahul Sharma, Asstt. 

Also read: Republic Day Parade 2023: PM Narendra Modi Interacts With NCC Cadets, NSS Volunteers

Commandant 1st HPAP Bn Junga Jitender Singh, 1st HPAP Bn Junga Sub Inspector Inder Dutt, SV and ACB Shimla Head Constable Susheel Kumar. Through a press release on Wednesday, state Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu congratulated all the awardees on their achievements. 

(With inputs from ANI)

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How does Gurmeet Ram Rahim get released on parole again and again?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Tukde Tukde' gang excited over propaganda documentary!
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: January 24, 2023
DNA Video
DNA: Video analysis of Vagir's 'Swadeshi Shakti'
DNA Video
DNA: Pfizer created 'loot' in the name of Corona vaccine?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Reality check of miracle of Bageshwar Baba
DNA Video
DNA: Cautionary analysis on Dual SIM
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's 'Publicity Manager' in India
DNA Video
DNA: When Barack Obama became the President of America in 2009
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: January 20, 2023