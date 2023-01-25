topStoriesenglish2565703
Republic Day Parade 2023: PM Narendra Modi Interacts With NCC Cadets, NSS Volunteers

PM Narendra Modi said he will interact with lakhs of students across the country through Pariksha Pe Charcha. 

  • PM Modi interacts with NCC cadets, NSS volunteers
  • Youth represent the country’s aspirations and dreams, said PM Modi
  • PM Modi to interact with students across the country through Pariksha Pe Charcha

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (January 25) interacted with the NCC cadets, NSS volunteers, and performers who are a part of this year's Republic Day programme in the national capital. The Prime Minister said the youth represent the country’s aspirations and dreams and the biggest responsibility of making India a developed country rests on their shoulders. "The ‘Yuva Samvad’ holds special importance for me for two factors - Youth have energy, enthusiasm, zeal, and novelty and through you, the positivity inspires me to work hard day and night and in this Azadi ka Amrit Kaal, all of you represent country’s aspirations and dreams," the Prime Minister said.

"You are going to be the greatest beneficiaries of developed India and the biggest responsibility to build this rests on your shoulders," he added.

Also read: Republic Day 2023: Why is Republic Day Celebrated on January 26? Learn History and Significance

(With inputs from ANI)

